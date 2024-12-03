Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

4TB TeamGroup MP44Q Gen4 NVMe SSD is still at lowest price following Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are generally a great time to pick up tech gadgets as they are often some of the lowest priced in the market at this time of the year. This 2024 too is no different as there are plenty of deals and discounts to consider.

In case you are looking specifically at NVMe SSDs, then you can consider TeamGroup's MP44Q which is a PCIe 4.0 SSD and promises speeds of up to 7400 MB/s (purchase link under the specs list below).

teamgroup MP44Q ssd

Overall it should be a very reliable product as we have reviewed TeamGroup stuff in the past like DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen5 SSD and found them to deliver excellent value for money. The MP44Q is no different, having featured in several (1) (2) (3) (4) of our reviews.

The only drawback of the model is that it is based on QLC (quad-bit level) NAND and that means its endurance in terms of TBW (terabytes written) is lower than what we get with TLC (tri-bit level) SSDs. The SSD also relies on HMB (host memory buffer) technology as it does not have a dedicated DRAM cache but this should be no problem at all on modern systems that have more than 4GB of system memory.

The key specs of the 4TB TeamGroup MP44Q are given below:

  • Read up to 7,400 MB/s ; Write up to 6,500 MB/s
  • QLC NAND
  • MTBF (mean time between failures): 1,600,000 Hours
  • Endurance: 2048 TBW
  • Operating Temp: 0°C ~ 70°C

Get the TeamGroup 4TB MP44Q at the link below:

