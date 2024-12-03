STALKER 2 patch 1.0.3 fixes save erasure bug, input lag issues, and more crashes

GSC Game World has been hard at work pushing out updates for its newly released survival adventure S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The first update, Patch 1.01, landed just a week after launch, offering over 650 fixes for those exploring the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on PC and Xbox. Around a day after it, the studio pushed out Patch 1.0.2 with a few more essential bug fixes.

Now, just a few days later, GSC Game World has Patch 1.0.3 ready for fans. Weighing in at over 20GB, it carries more than a few bug fixes related to crashes, mission blockers, AI, and a tough problem that involved save files going missing after a reboot.

Players no longer have to fiddle with .ini files to fix the mouse sensitivity and always-on smoothing seen in the game, too. Both input acceleration and smoothing is now disabled by default, while camera and aim sensitivity defaults have also been adjusted for a more "predictable experience".

Here is the complete changelog, though note that some spoilers can be found in the missions section:

Crashes and memory leaks: Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes. Controls adjustments: According to your feedback, we adjusted following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input: Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default. Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned bellow: Camera sensitivity: 25%. Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Main and Side missions: Fixed issue with that were able to chase player outside during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge.

Fixed issue with which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed issue with becoming hostile upon noticing a player during King of the Hill mission.

Fixed an issue when despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

Fixed issue with NPC's despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission. AI: Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission. Balance: Fixed issue with not selling certain ammo types. Saves: Fixed issues with missing player saves after a hard reboot of the PC/Xbox.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 patch 1.0.3 is now out on Steam, with Xbox and Game Pass players slated to receive it later today following Microsoft certification. The studio previously said that it is looking into the broken A-Life simulation system in the game as well, though a time frame for a fix has not been provided yet.