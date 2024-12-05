These Klipsch Dolby Atmos soundbars are powered by Onkyo and they are currently cheapest

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there were plenty of discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars. Some of the big ones were those from Nakamichi, Polk Audio, JBL, and Denon, among others. Some of the Bose deals we covered are still live so you can head over here in case you want to have a look.

Aside from that, Klipsch recently dropped the price of its Flexus CORE soundbars and as such they are available for the lowest price currently (purchase links under the specs list below).

Klispsh Flexus CORE 200

Klipsch generally makes great speakers whether it is passive or active but for its Flexus CORE series, the company has collaborated with leading receiver maker Onkyo. The Flexus CORE comes in two variants the 3.1.2 Flexus CORE 200 and the 2.1 Flexus CORE 100. The latter supports virtualized Dolby Atmos.

The specs of the Flexus CORE 200 are given below:

FRONT FIRING DRIVERS: 4 x 2.25” Aluminum Cone Drivers 1 x .75” Horn-Loaded Tweeter

UPFIRING DRIVERS 2 x 4” High-Output Paper Cone Woofers 2 x 2.25” Discrete Full-Range Drivers

SYSTEM POWER: 185W RMS

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 43Hz-20kHz

INPUTS HDMI eARC Bluetooth USB-C Digital Optical



Get the Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 at the link below:

Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 3.1.2 Channel Powered by Onkyo Bluetooth Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Custom Tuned Bass - Black: $359.72 (Amazon US)

There are a few differences between the two models. The CORE 100 is less powerful overall as it is rated for 100 watts RMS output. It claims to go as low as 45 Hz compared to 43 Hz on the CORE 200. In terms of driver layout, there are two 2.25” Aluminum Cone front-firing drivers two 4” Paper Cone up-firing Woofers.

Get the Klipsch Flexus CORE 100 at the link below:

Klipsch Flexus CORE 100 2.1 Channel Powered by Onkyo Bluetooth Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Custom Tuned Bass - Black: $249.00 (Amazon US)

CORE 100 with SUB 100

The CORE 100 is also available at the moment as a combo deal with the SUB 100 10-inch sealed subwoofer for those who want to get lower frequency response (down to 26 Hz) for room-shaking bass :

Klipsch Flexus Sound System: CORE 100 2.1 Channel Sound Bar, 10" SUB 100 Subwoofer, Powered by Onkyo with Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos and Custom Tuned Bass - Black: $488.00 (Amazon US)

