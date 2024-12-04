HyperX Vision S 4K webcam is now available for just $127.49

HyperX might not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think about webcams. However, the manufacturer offers a high-end, high-resolution webcam with some serious specs. The HyperX Vision S, which usually sells for $127.49, is now available with a 25% discount and a $22.50 coupon, saving you $72.5 on this solid webcam.

The HyperX Vision S is a 4K webcam with an 8MP sensor, an aluminum body and a 90-degree field of view (FOV). It can record video at 4K 30 FPS or 1080P 60 FPS. The camera mounts with a special clip and connects using a removable USB-C to USB-A braided cable (it connects to the camera at the bottom so that the cable does not stick out too much). The clip also lets you tilt and swivel the camera for the optimal frame.

Other features include a magnetic privacy cover to keep the camera shut when not in use and an LED indicator that lights up when the camera is recording. Also, you can customize its settings, such as saturation, white balance, exposure, low-light compensations, and other options in the HyperX NGENUITY app.

HyperX Vision S 4K Webcam - $127.49 | 25% off on Amazon US with a coupon

