Microsoft Weekly: Recall for more devices, non-negotiable Windows 11 requirements, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Recall arriving to more devices in the latest Windows 11 preview build, Microsoft reiterating the importance of TPM 2.0 for modern computers, Windows 11 version 24H2 arriving to more users, some new known bugs, app updates, and more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

December is here, which means it is time to take a look at the latest stats from Statcounter and Valve. Windows 11 reportedly lost a chunk of users in November 2024, while its gaming audience increased to a new all-time high of 53%. As for browsers, Microsoft Edge dipped below the 13% mark while Chrome increased its market share.

This week, Microsoft published a blog post to detail the importance of the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 requirement in Windows 11. Besides highlighting its features and capabilities, Microsoft stressed that TPM 2.0 is a non-negotiable security standard, so do not expect the company to lower Windows 11 hardware requirements. Still, some users found that it is possible to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware "officially."

In a separate post, Microsoft detailed driver and firmware support for compatible Surface devices running Windows 11 version 24H2, which is now available for more users.

Microsoft also published several new support documents, some of which are quite interesting. For one, the company described backup options available to Windows 10 and 11, and one of those options is a 15-year-old backup tool from Windows 7, which even Microsoft does not recommend using (in other support articles). Another document describes how to fix issues with Windows 11 using Windows Update.

Although Windows 11 24H2 is now available to more customers, the operating system still has a pretty hefty list of known issues. Microsoft confirmed another one this week, warning users that Outlook might fail to start if Google Workspace Sync is installed. Fortunately, there is a workaround for the problem.

On the bright side, Microsoft lifted one upgrade block preventing gamers from updating to Windows 11 version 24H2 due to incompatibility with certain Ubisoft games.

The list of available Copilot+ PCs with ARM processors will soon expand to a new device category. GEEKOM, a popular maker of mini PC, is reportedly working on a small form factor PC with a Snapdragon X Elite processor inside.

Microsoft is also working on new Copilot+ PCs. A new report emerged detailing the company's plans for 2025 and the upcoming devices, like Intel-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, a Copilot+ PC Surface Laptop Studio, and even an 11-inch Surface tablet with "premium materials" and a Snapdragon processor.

Sadly, what Microsoft is not working on is apparently the successor to the Surface Studio 2 Plus, which is now killed. The company confirmed that its largest consumer computer is no longer in production. If you want one, act fast while stock lasts.

Windows Insider Program

Microsoft returned from the Thanksgiving break with a bunch of new Windows 11 preview builds:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Server 2025 Canary Channel 27758 Not Applicable 26334 Dev Channel 26120.2510 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4580 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel - -

Some interesting findings in recent Windows 11 preview builds include the ability to change the webcam resolution in the Settings app and a redesigned battery indicator:

In addition to new builds, Microsoft released a new update for the Microsoft Store app. The latest version makes it easier to update Win32 apps that are "provided and updated" outside the store. The release joined a big list of other improvements and new features that Microsoft implemented in 2024. Check out the full recap here.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Copilot Vision, a feature that was announced in October 2024, is now available in a limited preview for Copilot Pro users. Microsoft describes Vision as an extra pair of eyes and an assistant that can provide you with additional information about something you are currently browsing. As of right now, Copilot VIsion is only available on a limited set of websites and for a limited set of users in the United States.

Microsoft Edge is infamous for aggressively attempting to remain the default browser on Windows, so Mozilla decided to retaliate. In the latest Firefox beta releases, developers implemented a new mechanism to make Firefox the default browser, so watch out.

As for Microsoft Edge, version 132 in the Beta Channel received a built-in AI theme generator. In the Dev Channel, version 133 landed with various improvements and fixes.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

On the gaming side

Playground Games released a new Forza Horizon 5 content update. "Holidays Mix-up" brought new high-performance cards, "extreme experiences" on the map, holiday props, and other content. In addition, there are several important fixes and improvements. By the way, you still have a few days to purchase the previous entry, Forza Horizon 4. The game is currently on its final sale before the delisting on December 15. Hurry up!

Forza Motorsport is also getting a new update. While its details are not revealed yet, Turn10 Studios confirmed that the update will introduce ray-traced global illumination on compatible hardware.

Mojang released Minecraft: The Garden Awakens, a fresh content drop with a new eery biome, a new hostile mob (the Creaking), and other changes. The update is now available across platforms for Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Microsoft announced the final wave of new games for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. During this month, subscribers will be able to play Hauntii, Humanity, EA Sports WRC, Road 96, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more.

Speaking of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the biggest launch in December 2024, you can check out its PC hardware requirements ahead of the global launch on December 9 (Bethesda confirmed there would be no Denuvo DRM). Spoiler alert: they are quite hefty.

With 2024 going into the sunset, many services and companies are offering their customers yearly recaps with interesting stats and data. Xbox is also participating in this trend, giving gamers a way to recap their year of gaming with a personalized look at stats and achievements.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and Bus Sim 2021. You can grab these games for free until the next Thursday.

If you play on Xbox, look out for the upcoming Xbox Inside Game Fest that will let you play over 35 indie games for free next week.

As usual, you can find more deals and specials in this week's Weekend PC Game Deals issue.

Other gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

