Files Preview is now available in the Microsoft Store with improved details pane and more

Windows users who want to participate in the testing program of Files, a supercharged File Explorer alternative for Windows 10 and 11, can now download Files Preview from the Microsoft Store. Until today, you could only get Files Preview from the official website.

In addition to shipping preview updates via the Microsoft Store (the manual installer is still available from the official website), developers will publish regular changelog on their website with all the details about each release. The latest version, 3.8.1, features improvements for the details pane, shortcuts, the properties window, drag and drop, archives, and more. You can check out the complete changelog here.

If you already own Files in the Microsoft Store, you can download Files Preview for free using this link. The app will remain free for the rest of the month. It is worth noting that the Files app is a free app if you download it from the official website, but those wanting to support the development can purchase it from the Microsoft Store for $8.99.

Other changes for the Files app include WinGet support, allowing you to install the program using Windows 11's default package manager. To do so, run Windows Terminal and type the following commands:

Files Stable Version: winget install FilesCommunity.Files

Files Preview Version: winget install FilesCommunity.FilesPreview

Finally, Files is now available via Scoop, another package manager for Windows. However, unlike WinGet, which is preinstalled with each Windows 11 copy, you should install Scoop first before using it to download Files and other applications. Developers say supporting Scoop gives users more flexibility and convenience. You can learn more about it here.

If you prefer stable software over preview versions, check out what is new in the latest Files 3.8 update.