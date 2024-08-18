The huge 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is back to its lowest price ever

If you are looking for one of the biggest PC monitors you can buy right now, check out the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a 57-inch ultrawide display. At the moment, the price of this monitor has reached its lowest price.

Right now, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide gaming PC monitor is available for $1,599.99 at Amazon. That matches its lowest price, and it's also $900 off its $2,499.99 MSRP.

Besides the huge size of this ultrawide 57-inch 7,680 x 2,160 monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 has a QLED Mini-LED display with 2,392 local dimming zones. It allows the monitor to have some deep blacks and rich colors. It also has a 1000R curvature for a more immersive experience when playing games.

In addition, this monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It supports the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to keep gamers from seeing graphical tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC or console games. If you want to play and work at the same time, the monitor lets you connect up to three PCs at once and see the content from all three at once.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.