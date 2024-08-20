The 4TB Seagate FireCuda Gen4 NVMe SSD with heatsink is back to its lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is offering the 4TB Seagate FireCuda 530R Gen4 NVMe Internal solid-state Drive with a heatsink at its lowest price once again. So, if you need a reliable NVMe SSD, get your hands on it today.

The FireCuda 530R delivers high PCIe Gen4 speeds, making it ideal for gaming and content creation. This SSD is equipped with 4GB of DDR4 DRAM cache, which allows for faster random operations.

Furthermore, it features an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) of 1.8 million hours and an endurance rating of up to 5,050 TBW (total board writes), ensuring durability and long-term reliability. The integrated heatsink helps minimise thermal throttling, ensuring sustained peak performance even during intensive tasks.

Additionally, it supports Microsoft DirectStorage technology, which significantly reduces load times for a smoother gaming experience. For added peace of mind, the drive comes with a 5-year warranty, 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, and comprehensive support via SeaTools 5.

4TB Seagate FireCuda 530R SSD with Heatsink (Internal Solid State Drive - M.2 PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4, speeds up to 7400MB/s, 5050TBW, 1.8M MTBF with Rescue Services (ZP4000GM3A073)): $484.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.