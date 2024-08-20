Nvidia now lets you link Xbox accounts to GeForce NOW for automatic sign-in

Nvidia announced some upgrades to its GeForce NOW cloud streaming service that should make life easier for those playing Game Pass and other titles. Starting August 22, you can link your Microsoft Account to your GeForce NOW account for automatic sign-in. Nvidia calls it "set it and forget it," which means there will be no need to sign in with your Microsoft Account every time you play PC games that require a Microsoft Account, such as Starfield or Forza Horizon 5.

The same integration is already available for Epic Games and Ubisoft titles. With Xbox joining the party, gaming on GeForce NOW should now be more easy.

GeForce NOW makes gaming more convenient by letting members link their gaming accounts directly to the cloud service. Starting Aug. 22, such support extends to Xbox accounts — alongside existing support for Epic Games and Ubisoft automatic sign-in — enabling seamless access across devices. After linking their Xbox profiles just once, members will be signed in automatically across their devices for all future GeForce NOW sessions — speeding access to their favorite PC games, from Fallout 76 to Starfield to Forza Horizon 5.

Nvidia GeForce NOW provides relatively affordable access to multiple PC games on devices that are now made for hardcore gaming. You can play on a low-end Windows laptop, a Chromebook, or an iPad. The service has a free tier and two premium tiers that provide access to various levels of features and hardware. The most expensive plan lets you play at 4K 120Hz, assuming you have a solid internet connection.

In case you missed it, Nvidia recently celebrated 2,000 games in GeForce NOW. Also, Microsoft partnered with the company to bring a "Play on GeForce NOW" button to its store listing, allowing users to select the preferred way to play Microsoft games in the cloud.