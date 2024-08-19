Apple iPad 9 is an absolute steal for just $199

The Back to School season is upon us, so that means it is time to shop for tablets and laptops for education. As usual, this period of the year is full of deals on devices you will find useful for education and other purposes. One such device is Apple's entry-level iPad 9, which is now available for a mere $199 or 40% off.

This 10.2-inch tablet does not boast tandem-OLED displays, the latest processors, a 120Hz refresh rate, or other perks of Apple's high-end iPads. Still, it contains everything that makes the iPad one of the best tablets money can buy, especially at the $199 price point.

The iPad 9 has a 10.2-inch Retina display (60Hz), a powerful A13 processor, a TouchID sensor in the Home button, two stereo speakers, 64GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM. There is also a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support and an all-day battery life, which will get you through your school or daily tablet tasks without breaking a sweat.

If you want, you can complement the tablet with accessories like the Folio Keyboard, the original Apple Pencil (only $69 on Amazon right now), or other accessories. Considering that this design has already spent a few years on the market, you will not have a hard time finding the accessories you need.

Buy Apple iPad 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi - $199 | 40% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.