When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform boosts CPU, GPU, AI, and power savings performance

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which delivers performance improvements for CPU, GPU, and AI processing as well as improving power savings. Qualcomm said that this new platform supports on-device AI language models like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 at 1B parameters, and others.

Qualcomm reckons that CPU performance gets a boost of 20% thanks to the latest Qualcomm Kryo CPU, a 40% GPU boost, 30% better AI performance, and 12% overall power savings. The new platform will be able to deliver better professional-grade camera and video capture features like 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR.

One AI photo feature is called AI Remosaic, which helps you produce shart, higher-resolution photos without discoloration and grain. Another feature is AI Video Retouch, which provides "clear, punchy footage that's full of detail by applying tone mapping in real-time."

Commenting on the new platform, Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm, said:

"Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting 7-series features including on-device AI support. This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price."

Qualcomm said we will see the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform arrive on phones from Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi in the coming months. Xiaomi is expected to be the first company to launch a device with the new platform in September.

Thomas Wang, General Manager of Redmi at Xiaomi, said:

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has never been stronger and we are thrilled to be the first to adopt Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in an upcoming mobile device. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 sets new benchmarks for performance in its class and we are excited for our customers to experience its extensive capabilities, including advanced on-device AI, engaging gaming experiences, and stunning photography."

Now that Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, we just have to see what phones come with it.

Report a problem with article
The ADATA SU630 480GB SSD
Next Article

ADATA SU630 480GB SATA SSD is now dirt cheap

Black Myth Wukong
Previous Article

Nvidia releases driver 560.94 WHQL with Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws support

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment