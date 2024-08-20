Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform boosts CPU, GPU, AI, and power savings performance

Qualcomm has announced the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which delivers performance improvements for CPU, GPU, and AI processing as well as improving power savings. Qualcomm said that this new platform supports on-device AI language models like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 at 1B parameters, and others.

Qualcomm reckons that CPU performance gets a boost of 20% thanks to the latest Qualcomm Kryo CPU, a 40% GPU boost, 30% better AI performance, and 12% overall power savings. The new platform will be able to deliver better professional-grade camera and video capture features like 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR.

One AI photo feature is called AI Remosaic, which helps you produce shart, higher-resolution photos without discoloration and grain. Another feature is AI Video Retouch, which provides "clear, punchy footage that's full of detail by applying tone mapping in real-time."

Commenting on the new platform, Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm, said:

"Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting 7-series features including on-device AI support. This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price."

Qualcomm said we will see the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform arrive on phones from Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi in the coming months. Xiaomi is expected to be the first company to launch a device with the new platform in September.

Thomas Wang, General Manager of Redmi at Xiaomi, said:

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has never been stronger and we are thrilled to be the first to adopt Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in an upcoming mobile device. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 sets new benchmarks for performance in its class and we are excited for our customers to experience its extensive capabilities, including advanced on-device AI, engaging gaming experiences, and stunning photography."

Now that Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, we just have to see what phones come with it.