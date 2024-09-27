Microsoft releases Edge 130 in the Beta Channel with reworked Settings and more

Microsoft Edge 130 is now in the final stage of testing before its public launch. The company released version 130 for testing in the Beta Channel, allowing insiders to try the latest feature update before it heads out to the Stable Channel on the week of October 17, 2024.

Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.5 contains all the small fixes and changes developers implemented in the last four Dev updates. You can check them out using the following links:

Feature updates and fixes in Microsoft Edge 130 Beta include some notable improvements to the Settings section. It now provides quick links to the most used features on the settings home page and "densely populated pages."

Here is the full changelog:

Feature updates: Token Binding . Token Binding uses cryptographic certificates on both ends of the TLS connection in an attempt to close the security gap of bearer tokens, which may be lost or stolen. Token Binding is deprecated in Microsoft Edge version 130. Also, the AllowTokenBindingForUrls policy is now obsolete.

Fixed an issue that prevented the briefcase icon from appearing on the edge://settings/sidebar page when Edge Bar was disabled using the StandaloneHubsSidebarEnabled policy.

You can download Microsoft Edge Beta from the official Edge Insider website.