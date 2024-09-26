Get this 512GB Samsung Pro Ultimate SD card with USB card reader for a new low price

If you are getting serious about your digital photography, you will need to have a solid SD card to store your images. Samsung makes some of the best SD cards in the business, and you can now get one with a bundled USB card reader dongle for an all-new low price.

Right now you can get the 512GB Samsung Pro Ultimate SD card, bundled with a USB card reader for $44.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price for this product and it's also a whopping $53 or a 54 percent discount from its $97.99 MSRP.

The Samsung Ultimate Pro SD card supports read speeds of up to 200MB per second along with write speeds of up to 130MB per second. That means a lot when you are taking photos or recording 4K video as they will load much faster than many other SD cards.

The included USB card reader dongle will make it much easier to transfer images you take with the card on your digital camera without having to worry if your PC has an SD card slot. The card also has a 10-year limited warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.