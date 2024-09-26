Grab the Alienware AW2724DM monitor for under $250 after massive 38% discount

With Christmas on the way, you might be looking to start your shopping already, if so, check out this great gaming monitor from Alienware for under $250. The 27-inch Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor is currently discounted by 38% from its list price of $399.99 to $249.99, netting you a $150 saving if you buy.

Before getting onto the specs, it's worth mentioning that this monitor is marked as an Amazon Choice reflecting its great price and reviews. It has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating based on 690 reviews.

This Alienware delivers solid gaming performance, it delivers a 165 Hz native refresh rate and up to 180 Hz when overclocked. This ensures a blur-free experience and more smoothness when viewing fast-moving content such as games. It also has a 1 ms Gray-to-Gray response time.

To support the fast refresh rate, the Alienware monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync. It is also VESA AdaptiveSync certified to show it enables stutter-free, tear-free, low-latency gaming and crystal-clear graphics.

Not only will this monitor provide you with a tear-free and blur-free experience, but it's also got VESA Display HDR 600 certification and cinema-grade color coverage of DCI-P3 95%, calibrated with an accuracy of Delta E less than 2. This should make it ideal for gaming, watching films, and also content creation.

If you're planning on having long gaming sessions then the ComfortView Plus features will help to reduce eye strain. This feature essentially reduces the blue light from the display so that your eyes are not as strained. Too much blue light before bed can also disrupt sleep, which is not good.

It features the following ports:

1. Power connector | 2. Security-lock slot (based on Kensington Security Slot) | 3. Joystick | 4. SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream port with Battery Charging 1.2 | 5. SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream port | 6. SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1) Type-B upstream port | 7. HDMI port | 8. DisplayPort (DP1) | 9. DisplayPort (DP2)

