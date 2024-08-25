Amazon Deal: The Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos is back to its lowest price

Soundbar lovers may not want to miss out on a great deal on Amazont. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar with Dolby Atmos is back to its lowest price on Amazon to date.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar has a maximum output power of 200 Watts, sufficient to fill a small or medium room. The soundbar is one of the important companions of your smart TV, elevating your movie-watching and gaming experience.

With so many gaming titles upcoming, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a good option for those who want a minimal soundbar. The soundbar offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and HDMI (eARC) as connectivity options and delivers immersive surround sound.

It is also Wi-Fi enabled, so you can use it with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which you feel comfortable using. The soundbar is also compatible with the Sonos S2 app, giving you the option to integrate it with the Sonos ecosystem if you have one.

With the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar, you can connect a subwoofer and other speakers from the company to create an immersive sound system. The vocals and instrument separation are great, with a room correction feature called TruePlay (iOS only).

Using TruePlay technology, you can easily calibrate the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar's audio to your room's dimensions using its internal microphones for an optimal sound output. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 was launched in October 2021 and is still a great buy.

If you are interested, then you can purchase this Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos from the below link:

Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Black): $399 (Amazon US)

Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (White): $399 (Amazon US)

If you want to pair this TV with a better smart TV, consider the Hisense 58-inch QLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

