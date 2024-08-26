Amazon Deal: Garmin Forerunner 265 is available at its historically lowest price

One of the highly rated and best smartwatches, especially for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is now being sold for its historically lowest price on Amazon. However, you do need to hurry if you want one, since there are limited units left for each model.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the smartwatches in its flagship Forerunner series and is an upgrade to the Forerunner 255. The Forerunner 265 is equipped with an AMOLED display for those sharp visuals.

The watch has traditional buttons on the right side. The 416 x 416 pixel resolution 1.3-inch (46mm) and 1.1-inch (42mm) AMOLED display doesn't botch the battery life of the device and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

As soon as you wake up, the Garmin Forerunner 265 will show you a report, which will include data about your sleep, and recovery, along with your heart rate variability (HRV) status, training readiness, and weather. There are over 30 built-in activity profiles that include running, triathlons, cycling, open-water swimming, and more.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is 5ATM water resistant and is housed inside a titanium casing. Thanks to features such as Multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology, you get accurate positioning. The watch also offers free 5K, 10K, and half-marathon training plans from expert coaches.

It lets you monitor and measure critical running metrics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time, and much more. You can also check when your body is at its best for activities and rest, thanks to the Body Battery Energy Monitoring feature. The Garmin Forerunner 265 also lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music accounts.

Here are the key specs of the Garmin Forerunner 265:

Size : 46mm and 42mm

: 46mm and 42mm Colors : Aqua and Black, Black and Amp Yellow, Black and Powder Gray, Light Pink and Powder Gray, Whitestone and Neo Tropic, Whitestone and Tidal Blue

: Aqua and Black, Black and Amp Yellow, Black and Powder Gray, Light Pink and Powder Gray, Whitestone and Neo Tropic, Whitestone and Tidal Blue Operating System : Android

: Android Special Features : Morning Report; Race Adaptive Training Plans; Daily Suggested Workouts; Training Readiness, Training Status; HRV Status; Garmin Coach; Recovery Time; Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score

: Morning Report; Race Adaptive Training Plans; Daily Suggested Workouts; Training Readiness, Training Status; HRV Status; Garmin Coach; Recovery Time; Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score Connectivity : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Screen Size : 1.3-inch (46mm) and 1.1-inch (42mm) AMOLED

: 1.3-inch (46mm) and 1.1-inch (42mm) AMOLED Battery Life : Up To 13 Days

: Up To 13 Days Water Resistence : 5ATM

: 5ATM Weight: 47 g

