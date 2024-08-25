The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC gaming PC monitor just hit a new all time low price

While it's still not exactly a budget gaming PC monitor, the massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC model has just dropped to an all-new low price for those of you who have been waiting to get it for a lower cost. The monitor is now available at Amazon for $1,051.41, which is also $748.58 off its $1,799.99 MSRP.

The 49-inch OLED monitor is widescreen and has a 32:9 aspect ratio with an 1800R curvature for a more immersive gaming experience. It has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. It supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which means you can expect little to no graphical stuttering or tearing while playing PC games.

The on-board Neo Quantum Processor Pro helps the OLED display to offer the highest degree of quality for video or gaming. It supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for deep blacks on screen.

The monitor is powered by Samsung's TV OS, which lets you access the major streaming services. It also includes the Samsung Gaming Hub for playing games without a PC via cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna. As for ports, there is a DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.1 port, and three USB ports in the back.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.