Save 19% on Seagate 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card

Microsoft recently launched new versions of its Xbox Series X|S consoles, which boast bigger storage. Naturally, buying a new Xbox if your current one is low on storage is not a wise decision. What is a wise decision is grabbing the official 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card from Seagate, which is currently 19% off on Amazon, saving you $30.

For seasoned Xbox owners, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards need no introduction. These compact SSDs are the best way to expand disk space on Xbox Series X or S without sacrificing compatibility with the latest titles (previous-gen games can work from regular USB-based HDDs and SSDs).

Unlike storage in the other console, Xbox Series X and S allow you to upgrade the drive without any disassembling, screws, heatsinks, or other hassles. Just unbox one, remove the cap, stick it into the corresponding port on your console's back, and you are golden. You can use an expansion card to offload some of the games on the internal drive or just download and play games directly from the card.

Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards are available in three configurations: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Currently, the 1TB is 19% off, which nets you quite a lot of space without breaking your wallet.

1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card - $129.99 | 19% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.