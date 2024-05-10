Latest Apple 15" 2024 MacBook Air (M3 version) is already at its lowest price

It has been a couple of months since Apple released its MacBook Air 2024. These new notebooks are powered by the M3 chip, which packs an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory, and they were priced starting at $1,099 and $1,299 for the 13-inch and the 15-inch models, respectively.

MacBook Air 15-inch and 13-inch models

And if you happen to be on the lookout for such a deal, then you are in great luck. That's because the MacBook 2024 15-inch version is already at its lowest price of just $1150 (buying link under the spec list).

Here's how Apple describes the key specs of the MacBook Air:

Gorgeous Liquid Retina display : MacBook Air features a brilliant 13.6- or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness, support for 1 billion colors, and up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops. Content looks vivid with sharp detail, and text appears super crisp.

Support for up to two external displays : MacBook Air with M3 now supports up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed — perfect for business users, or anyone who requires multiple displays for multitasking across apps or spreading out documents at the same time.

Versatile connectivity : MacBook Air with M3 features Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation. It also includes MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera, mics, and speakers : With a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, users will look their best whether they’re connecting with friends and family, or collaborating with coworkers around the world. Users will also sound their best with a three-mic array and enhanced voice clarity on audio and video calls. MacBook Air features an immersive sound system with support for Spatial Audio along with Dolby Atmos, so users can enjoy three-dimensional soundstages for music and movies.

Magic Keyboard and Touch ID: The comfortable and quiet backlit Magic Keyboard comes with a full-height function row with Touch ID, giving users a fast, easy, and secure way to unlock their Mac; sign in to apps and websites; and make purchases with Apple Pay — all with the touch of a finger.

Get the Apple 15-inch MacBook Air 2024 at the link below:

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID: $1599 + $49.01 off with coupon => $1549.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1699) (~9% off)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID: $1199 + $49.01 off with coupon => $1149.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1299) (~12% off)

