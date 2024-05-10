Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

be quiet! Straight Power 12 ATX 3.0 power supplies are down to their lowest prices ever

Neowin · with 1 comment

Buying a new power supply can be a must if you upgrade an older system to a new graphics card from Nvidia or you just want to build a new computer with some headroom for future updates. While there are plenty of options to choose from, those from be quiet! are among the best PSUs you can get. Powerful, reliable, and silent, these power supplies will be doing their job for years to come. And the best part is that you can now get them with big discounts.

The Straight Power 12 ATX 3.0 lineup consists of modular power from 750W to 1500W with sleeved cables, giving buyers the ability to get a PSU for any hardware possible. 80 PLUS Platinum rating means these power supplies can deliver efficiency of up to 93.8% while remaining as quiet as possible thanks to the use of a 135mm Silent Wings fan.

Every model comes with a range of protections to keep your precious PC hardware safe and healthy. Those protections include excessive temperature (OTP), overcurrent (OCP), overpower (OPP), short-circuit (SCP), overvoltage (OVP), under-voltage (UVP), and surge protection. In addition, when encountering sudden power demand bursts, each Straight Power 12 PSU can double its power rate for a brief period.

