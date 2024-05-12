New rumors claim the Perfect Dark reboot may be shown at June's Xbox Games Showcase

There are some new rumors that claim Microsoft may finally be getting ready to show off the long-in-development reboot of the Perfect Dark game franchise as part of its Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9.

In the most recent episode of the DirectXbox Podcast (Via GamePassTracker on X), game commentator "NateTheHate" claimed, "At this point, I fully expect that we will see Perfect Dark next month." In response, Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb posted a comment on his own X account," stating, "Yeah, since talking about it, I've heard it could show up at the Xbox Showcase as well."

The reboot of the Perfect Dark shooter series, first created by Rare for the Nintendo 64 console, was first announced in December 2020 as part of the Game Awards. Microsoft showed a teaser trailer with no gameplay that showed a near-future world that seems to be dealing with some extreme climate conditions.

The initial developer for the game was The Initiative, a new Microsoft-owned game studio. In 2021, it was revealed that Crystal Dynamics, best known for creating the recent Tomb Raider games, would assist The Initiative in making the Perfect Dark reboot.

There have been reports over the years, unconfirmed by Microsoft, that the development of the Perfect Dark game has been less than smooth. In 2023, IGN reported that a development partner ship with Certain Affinity did not work out, and that the game at that stage might be two to three years from being released.

The Xbox Games Showcase is expected to also show the next game in the Call of Duty franchise for the first time, along with release dates and more info on Microsoft's 2024 game lineup. There are unconfirmed rumors that the next game in Microsoft's Gears of War franchise could be revealed during the event as well.