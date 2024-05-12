Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Loop will add Copilot page creation and more

Welcome once again to our weekly look at what's new on the Microsoft 365 roadmap website. We have already reported on how the site has included an entry on how the Edge web browser will add an AI-based theme generator in June. However, there's a lot more to report on from the roadmap from the past seven days as well.

In June, Microsoft Teams on the desktop will soon have a file preview feature:

When you share documents (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF) in chat or channel conversation, you can see a thumbnail image of the file in the thread. This lets you preview the file’s content without opening it and find the file you need quickly.

Desktop Teams users will also be able to rename the general channel for their team in June:

In our efforts to bridge the gaps between general and other channels, introducing the ability to rename the general channel in your team. General channel in a team can be renamed by the team owner, or member (if they have permissions), to show up in the teams and channels list in alphabetical order.

In July, Teams users for both the desktop and Mac will see a simplified header bar:

With this change, the "About" tab and other utility actions will be moved to the overflow menu. In addition, the "Chat" tab will be moved to a right-hand side panel for apps that support it.

If you use the Microsoft Loop collaboration tool, you will be getting a new Copilot-powered feature later in May:

Collaborate with Copilot to go from a blank page to a structured document ready for collaboration as quickly as possible. Start from scratch or select an existing page or template as the starting point and Copilot can modify it for the task at hand.

Finally, OneDrive for web users will see a change to the shared folder experience in June:

Currently, when a user opens a shared folder in OneDrive, they are taken to a view of that folder within the sharers OneDrive. In the new experience, opening a shared folder will take the user to the shared folder within the People view of their own OneDrive. This view, organized by people, shows and allows access to all the files and folders that have been shared with the user.

That's it for our look back at last week's Microsoft 365 Roadmap. Come back in seven days for the latest look at new entries on the roadmap.