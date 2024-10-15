TECH_BARGAINS 10/15: SanDisk 8TB Thunderbolt 3 HDD, refurbished iPhone 14, gaming monitors

Today, we can get an 8TB SanDisk Professional Thunderbolt 3 powered external HDD for $404, a Lexar 320GB SD memory card, a refurbished iPhone 14, a premium Zeiss lens for Canon, gaming monitors, and more, for the best prices.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
SanDisk Professional 8TB G-Drive Project - External HDD, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 250MB/s Read - SDPHG1H-008T-NBAAD: $403.99 (Amazon US)
Lexar 320GB Professional CFexpress Type A SILVER Series Memory Card, Compatible with Sony Cameras w/ Type A Card Slot, Up to 800/700 MB/s Read/Write, 8K Video, VPG 200 (LCAEXSL320G-RNENG): $196.38 (Amazon US)
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset Bundle — Destiny 2: The Final Shape Edition — In-Game Items — 2.4GHz + Mixable Bluetooth — 38H USB-C Battery — PlayStation, PC, Switch: $171.59 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 7 40mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Energy Score, Wellness Tips, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Tracker, 2024, Cream [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $249.72 (Amazon US)
Dell OptiPlex 7000 7010 Desktop Computer - Intel Core i7 13th Gen i7-13700 Hexadeca-core (16 Core) 2.10 GHz - 16 GB RAM DDR5 SDRAM - 512 GB M.2 PCI Express NVMe SSD - Tower - Black: $1002.42 (Amazon US)
HP 17.3 inch Laptop, FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 17-cp2099nr (2024): $494.99 (Amazon US)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-57-55BX Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display | Intel Core i5-12450H | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD | 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 | Thunderbolt 4 | Fingerprint Reader | Windows 11 Home: $469.99 (Amazon US)
Logitech Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Cushioned Palm Rest for Multi-OS, Windows/Mac + Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Wireless Bluetooth for Windows/macOS/iPadOS, Laptop, PC - Graphite: $110.98 (Amazon US)
Logitech Slim Bluetooth Combo, Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Quiet and Portable, Customizable, Bluetooth, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome - Black: $38.79 (Amazon US)
Cooler Master MK770 Wireless Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, Kailh Box V2 Soft Click White Switches, Gasket Structure, Hot-Swappable, Bluetooth|2.4GHz, Tactile 3-Way Dial, QWERTY (MK-770-GKKW1-US): $101.80 (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming 750W Gold (750 Watt, Fully Modular Power Supply, 80+ Gold Certified, ATX 3.0 Compatible, Military-Grade Components, Dual Ball Bearing, Axial-tech Fan, PCB Coating, 10 Year Warranty): $92.15 (Amazon US)
ASUS TUF Gaming 34” Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor (VG34VQ3B) – 21:9 QHD (3440x1440), 180Hz, 1ms, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, FreeSync Premium, Speaker, 90% DCI-P3, DisplayWidget Center, 3 yr Warranty: $339.99 (Amazon US)
- GIGABYTE M Series M27Q-SA 27 inch Monitor | 2560 x 1440 | SS IPS | 165Hz | 0.5ms (MPRT) | 92% DCI-P3 | HDR Ready: $199.99 (Amazon US)
AOPEN by Acer 32HC5QR Zbmiiphx 31.5" 1500R Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor with Adaptive-Sync Technology, 240Hz, 1ms , (Display Port & 2 x HDMI 1.4 Ports), Black: $179.99 (Amazon US)
AOPEN by Acer 32SA2Q Abi 31.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 Zero-Frame IPS Gaming Office Monitor | AMD FreeSync Technology | Ultra-Thin Stylish Design | 75Hz | HDR 10 | 1ms TVR | Tilt | HDMI & VGA Ports: $149.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS 16 inch MB16QHG Portable Monitor | WQXGA | 120Hz | USB-C, HDMI | DisplayHDR 400: $329.00 (Amazon US)
TP-Link TL-SG1218MP 16 Port Gigabit PoE Switch 16 PoE+ Ports @250W, w/ 2 Uplink Gigabit Ports + 2 Combo SFP Slots Plug & Play Sturdy Metal Rack-mountable: $149.99 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, Purple - Unlocked (Renewed): $448.90 (refurbished excellent) || $413.27 (refurbished good) (Amazon US)
Acer USB Type-C Dock D501 Certified Works With Chromebook | 2x HDMI 2.0 | 2x DP | 1 x USB Type-C | 2 x USB 3.1 Gen2 | 4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 | Ethernet | Requires USB 3.1 Type A or USB Type-C on Computer: $149.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS H1 1080P Movie Projector - Full HD, 3000 Lumens, 120 Hz, 125% Rec. 709, 125% sRGB, Crestron Connected Certified, HDMI, 10W Built-in Speaker Home projector compatible with PS5 & Xbox Series X/S: $775.00 (Amazon US)
Zeiss Milvus 21mm f/2.8 ZE Lens for Canon EF: $1152.19 (Amazon US)
Rokinon 85mm F1.8 Manual Focus Lens for Micro Four Thirds (MFT) Mount Cameras: $194.09 (Amazon US)
