Amazon deal: Denon AVR-X4800H with Dolby Atmos/Vision back to lowest price ever at $1,499

The Denon AVR-X4800H 9.4 channel receiver is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. With this product, you can plug in all your home theater essentials like game consoles and Blu-ray player to the Denon then feed a single cable to your TV while benefiting from enhanced video and audio thanks to the AVR-X4800H. This device would usually set you back $2,449 but thanks to a 40% discount it's now just $1,499.18 - that's a $1,000 saving (purchase link under the specs list below)﻿!

The AVR-X4800H allows you to connect with any HD/UHD TV, subwoofer, Blu-ray player, or turntable via seven HDMI in ports. You can wire up the Denon to your TV via one of the three HDMI out ports. This model supports 8K and 4K so the content should look excellent. There are also analog and digital inputs, phono input, and RCA and XLR subwoofer outputs.

On the audio side, this Denon model supports immersive surround sound with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Thanks to Dolby Height Virtualization, you can create overhead sound in a 7.1, 5.1, or 2.1 set up without height speakers.

You don't only need to use this system for watching TV content either. You can stream your music over it via the built-in HEOS, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth and get Hi-Fi audio around your home powered by apps like Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, and more.

Here are some more technical details of the Denon AVR-X4800H:

Power Output

125 watts per channel (8 ohm, 20Hz - 20kHz, 0.05% 2ch Drive)

165 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 0.7% 2ch Drive)

235 watts per channel (6 ohm, 1kHz, 10% 1ch Drive)

Inputs/Outputs

VIDEO

HDMI In/Out: 7/3

AUDIO

Analog In/Out: 5/0

Phono (MM) In: Yes

Digital In: Optical / Coaxial: 2 / 2

Multi-Room Out: Analog / Digital: 2 / 0

Multichannel Pre-Out: Yes (11.4)

Subwoofer Out: 4 (independent)

Other

Number of Speaker Terminals: 11

Speaker A/B: Assignable

Bi-Amp Drive: Assignable

Multi-Room Speaker Terminal: Assignable

If you've never used a AVR before and thinking that this is probably a bit complicated to set up, Denon promises that isn't the case. This model comes with an easy on-screen HD GUI setup assistant that walks you through clear, intuitive instructions to connect your TV. The Audyssey Room Correction Suite then accurately calibrates all the speakers in your home surround sound system and tunes the AVR to your needs.

