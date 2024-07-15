AMD, Amazon, Newegg 7800 XT 16GB VRAM deal puts Nvidia 4070, 4060 Ti to shame

AMD has dropped the price of its Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card to its lowest ever as it is now available for just ~$470 (buying link towards the end of the article). The 7800 XT is a GPU packing 16 gigs of video memory making it ideal for 1440p and light 4K gaming scenarios.

In terms of performance, the card is slightly better than the RTX 4070 in rasterization (which is essentially non-ray traced 3D graphics rendering) and comes with four more gigabytes of VRAM. In ray tracing, the 7800 XT performs around the same as the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

Thus the AMD GPU is easily the better gaming graphics card as ray tracing is still not a must-have feature for most shoppers looking for a GPU at a budget of around ~$450-500. And the rasterization performance is very competitive with and even surpasses Nvidia's more expensive RTX 4070. Speaking of expenses, at a price of just $470, the 7800 XT far exceeds both the RTX 4070 and 4060 Ti 16GB in terms of value.

The 7800 XT requires a 700+ watt PSU to function without problems but you can also run it on a 650 watt unit if your CPU has a TDP of around 65 watts or less.

Get the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB GPUs at the links below:

