Get the Logitech G PRO for the lowest price of just £69.15 on Amazon

If you're in the UK and looking for a high-quality mouse then check out the Logitech G PRO wireless gaming mouse for PC and Mac. It has been available on Amazon since last April or May starting at £170 and even rising to £322 for a brief period. Now, however, you can get the mouse for just £69.15, that's a saving of almost 60% off the launch price.

In terms of technical features, this mouse features mechanical spring button tensioning, a lightspeed endoskeleton, removable side buttons, a 48H LIPO (Lithium Ion Polymer) battery, an extra thin 0.8 mm PCB, a new Hero 25K sensor, 50M-click switches, a spoked wheel design, and extra thin 1mm walls to keep the mouse lightweight.

Highlighting other details about this mouse, the product page says:

Made with and for Pro Gamers: Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Pro Wireless gaming mouse is built for extreme performance

Lightspeed Wireless: With pro-grade USB wireless performance, Lightspeed provides a rock-solid and super-fast 1 ms report rate connection without the drag and distraction of a cord

HERO 25K Sensor: Pro Wireless Logitech G gaming mouse has the latest version of the HERO sensor; the most accurate, high performing and efficient gaming sensor yet, exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 25600 DPI tracking

Ultra-lightweight Engineering: Innovative endoskeleton design with an ultra-thin outer shell, gives you incredible strength and structural support, yet in a super-lightweight 80 g ergonomic body, that makes Pro Wireless the optimal gaming mouse for your gaming computer, laptop or Mac

Pro-engineered Design: Removable left and right-side buttons make PRO Wireless PC gaming mouse truly ambidextrous, while the DPI button is located on the underside of the RGB mouse to eliminate unintentional DPI shifts

If you do decide to buy this mouse, you shouldn't run into any issues with delivery or returns. It's dispatched and sold by Amazon, not a third party, and it's returnable within 30 days of receipt if you have an issue with it.