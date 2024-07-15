Microsoft kicks off new fiscal year with a huge set of incentives for its partners

Microsoft recently kicked off its new fiscal year with MCAPS Start for Partners, an event targeting sellers in the global Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) organization. Partners are essential to Microsoft's overall market strategy, generating up to $10.11 in economic value for every $1 of Microsoft revenue.

During MCAPS Start, Microsoft unveiled an updated incentives portfolio, enabling Microsoft Partners to earn more on solution implementations for customers. The company is focusing on supporting partners serving Small, Medium, and Corporate (SMC) customers, with significant increases in incentives. Find the details below:

Microsoft is increasing the Copilot investment by 10 times over last year.

Microsoft is investing an additional $90 million in Security in FY25.

Microsoft is continuing Azure Migrate and Modernize with Defender for Cloud Attach, which rewards partners 15% for delivering secure migration projects and Microsoft Sentinel Migrate and Modernize.

Microsoft is increasing investments within CSP for ME5.

Microsoft is increasing CSP incentives across strategic solutions, including Microsoft 365 E3/E5 and Business Premium. Partners can earn up to $120,000 per customer for Microsoft 365 E3 workloads.

In FY25, Microsoft is adding new scenarios and increasing its investments for Azure Migrate and Modernize by 50%.

For Azure Innovate, Microsoft is increasing its pre-sales and post-sales investments to more than $150 million.

Microsoft is expanding customer purchasing flexibility of Azure OpenAI to include a Provisioned Throughput Unit (PTU) offering that will be available through customer self-service and CSP partner-supported models.

In addition to the new incentives, Microsoft also announced new partner benefits and skilling opportunities. New benefit packages called Partner Launch, Partner Success Core, and Partner Success Expanded are now available for every Microsoft Partner. Microsoft is also adding 20 new product licenses, including Microsoft Copilot, Defender for Endpoint, and GitHub, into these benefit packages.

Due to high partner demand, Microsoft has planned 12 more in-person AI Partner Training Days next year, including alignment to the Microsoft AI Tour customer events.

Source: Microsoft