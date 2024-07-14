Get the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL wireless gaming keyboard for an all new low price

Razer's Deathstalker family of gaming keyboards includes a smaller TKL (Tenkeyless) model that is preferred by many PC gamers who want more space on their desk for mouse movement. At the moment, this model is available for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now you can get the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL wireless gaming keyboard for $149.99 at Amazon in both its black and white color versions. That's also a big $70 discount from its $219.99 MSRP.

As mentioned, this keyboard does not have the number keys on the right you will find in a standard size keyboard. Also, this keyboard uses Razer's linear optical switches which have a shorter actuation height that results in faster keystrokes, which could be critical in online multiplayer matches. The switches are also designed to last up to 70 million keystrokes.

Otherwise, the TKL version has the same hardware features as the DeathStalker V2 Pro. That includes the use of laser-etched keycaps and the company's HyperGuard coating to make the keys durable and long-lasting. It has a very slim low profile design and a sturdy aluminum top plate. The keyboard also uses Razer's Chroma RGB customized backlighting.

The keyboard can connect to your desktop or notebook via Bluetooth or its own 2.4GHz USB dongle. The battery life is supposed to last up to 200 hours on a single charge.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.