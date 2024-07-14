This early Amazon Prime Day deal cuts the price of the 75-inch Fire TV Omni to just $699.99

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just two days away, as it officially begins on July 16 and runs through July 17. However, there are already lots of deals that have gone live early for Prime members. That includes a big price cut on the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni smart television that brings the cost down to its lowest price ever.

Right now, Prime members can get the 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni for $699.99. That's not only a new low price but it's also a big $350 discount from its $1,049.99 MSRP. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now and take advantage of all the Prime Day 2024 deals that are live now or will be later this week.

The 4K UHD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution of this TV supports all the major HDR standards, including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, the latter of which is not available in most of the smaller models of the Fire TV Omni series. In addition to its Alexa-enabled remote control, the TV itself has built-in microphones for a hands-free Alexa voice command experience.

Of course, this TV has the Fire TV operating system for accessing all the major free and premium streaming service. In fact, you can get six months of one service, MGM+, for free with the purchase of this TV. There's an Ethernet port for wired internet connection, a USB port, and four HDMI ports. One of them also serves as an eArc port for connecting a sound bar.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.