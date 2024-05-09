Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this 34-inch Dell curved gaming PC monitor for its lowest price of $329.99 at Amazon

Dell is not usually a name that many people associate with gaming PC hardware and accessories. However, the company not only owns the Alienw﻿are brand but also puts out gaming PC products under its own name. That includes a 34-inch monitor that's available on Amazon for its lowest price.

Right now, the 34-inch Dell S3422DWG curved gaming PC monitor is priced at $329.99 at Amazon. That matches its lowest price, and it's also $70 off its $399.99 MSRP).

The 34-inch Dell monitor has a VA panel and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution in an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The 1800R curvature for the monitor should provide a more immersive experience when playing PC games on this display. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium to get rid of any graphical stuttering or tearing when there's lots of action on screen.

Other features of the monitor include a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut with 16.7 million colors. It's also VESA DisplayHDR 400-certified. There are three HDMI ports on this monitor, which means you can connect it to your PC, your game console, and a streaming video stick at once. There's also a Display﻿Port, a USB upstream port, and four USB downstream ports.

