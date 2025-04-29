Google brings Vids to Business Starter, Enterprise Starter and Nonprofit customers

Last year, Google unveiled Vids, which is an AI-assisted tool for creating videos within Google Workspace. Then in November, it brought Vids to select Business, Enterprise, Education, and Gemini add-on plans. Now, Google is making Vids available to a broader range of its Workspace customers, specifically those on Business Starter, Enterprise Starter, and Nonprofit editions. The rollout for these editions starts today (April 29, 2025) and is happening gradually, taking up to 15 days for everyone to see the feature.

Vids is built to simplify the process of making work-related videos, even if you've never edited one before. It’s part of the Workspace family, right alongside Docs, Sheets, and Slides, but with a focus on video. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, it offers features like "Help me create," which can quickly generate a draft video, including a storyboard, suggested scenes, stock footage, and a script, all based on a prompt or a file from your Google Drive. Gemini can also handle things like AI voiceovers and background music, aiming to speed up that initial creation process. Soon, it will even let users generate custom video clips using Google's Veo AI model.

With this expansion, customers using Business Starter, Enterprise Starter, and Nonprofit editions will gain full access to the core Vids application. This means they can create, edit, collaborate on, and share videos. They'll also get access to the AI-powered features like "Help me create," but only for a limited time. According to Google's announcement:

For a period of 12 months after the rollout, Business Starter, Enterprise Starter, and Nonprofit customers can create a video with AI in Google Vids (using the “Help me create” feature) and use other AI features, to produce engaging videos that help scale your message, build connections and break through the noise across your organization.

Google says that creating and editing videos has traditionally been difficult because they require special skills or expensive software licenses. Vids aims to change that by providing an accessible tool for anyone to tell stories through video within their workplace. This could be useful for everything from internal announcements and training materials to quick updates or sharing information gleaned from reports. It is currently available for creation and editing on desktop browsers, while videos can be viewed on both desktop and mobile devices. The AI features are presently only available in English.