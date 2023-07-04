Asurion Tech Unlimited protects your Amazon tech products and it's now 30 percent off

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just a week away. Many people will be shopping during the event on July 11-12 to save some money on tech products like smart TVs, notebooks, tablets, game consoles, cameras, smart home products, and more. While they all have a limited warranty, you might have to pay a ton of money if one or more of these products fail after the warranty period expires.

That's where Asurion Tech Unlimited comes in. For a low monthly fee, this service will offer repairs or replacements for almost any tech device you buy from Amazon (excluding mobile phones). That includes products that experience mechanical and electrical malfunctions, power surges, drops and spills, cracked screens on portable devices, and even normal wear and tear.

The monthly price covers an unlimited number of supported tech products you have bought from Amazon, from the past two years to any future purchases. The plan begins 30 days after you enroll. You can cancel the plan at any time, and if you decide to cancel within the first 30 days you will receive a full refund.

In addition to device protection, you also get 24/7 tech support for your devices for product setups, troubleshooting, and more.

Normally, the monthly price of Asurion Tech Unlimited is $16.99 a month. However, for a limited time, you can sign up for the service on Amazon and get it for 30 percent off that monthly price tag with the included digital coupon. You can learn more about the plan over at Asurion's web site.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.