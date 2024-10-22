ASUS Zenbook Duo with two 14-inch OLED displays is now available for just $1,209

In the sea of traditional laptops and Windows PCs, the ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED stands out as an unconventional computer with two 14-inch OLED displays for a massive productivity boost. You can now have it for just $1,209.99 with a 19% discount ($290 off) on Amazon.

Both 14-inch displays are touchscreen and have a 1920 x 1200 resolution (60Hz), narrow bezels, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to OLED technology, they deliver fantastic colors and infinite contrast, with a peak brightness of 500 nits in HDR. The bottom display has a built-in kickstand that lets you have both displays stacked, and the base with the keyboard and trackpad connects via pogo pins.

The computer is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7-155S processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a hefty 1TB of fast storage. The battery is rated for 75Wh, and ASUS promises up to 13.5 hours of video playback in Laptop mode and 10.5 hours in Dual Screen mode.

Thanks to its versatile design, the ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED can work in Dual Screen with hardware or software keyboard, Sharing mode, traditional Laptop mode, or desktop mode, giving you plenty of flexibility for all sorts of work scenarios.

Finally, each ASUS Zenbook Duo OLED comes with a power adapter, the ASUS Pen 2.0, and a backpack.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.