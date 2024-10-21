TECH_BARGAINS 10/21: Samsung Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, TV, Dolby Atmos soundbar subwoofer

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, as well as Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems. Aside from those, you can also check out Samsung's Odyssey OLED gaming monitor plus an OLED TV with Dolby Atmos soundbar-subwoofer combo, a 20U server mount rack for under $150, and more.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
SAMSUNG 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series, (QN77S95CAFXZA, 2023 Model) HW-Q800B/ZA 5.1.2ch Soundbar w/Wireless Subwoofer Dolby Atmos, 2022: $3015.63 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 34" Odyssey G85SD Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, 175Hz, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Advanced Game Streaming, LS34DG856SNXZA, 2024: $799.99 (Amazon US)
ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor (MB16AHP) - Full HD, IPS, Eye Care, Micro HDMI, USB Type-C, Speakers, Built-in Battery, External Screen for Laptop, 3-Year Warranty,Black: $229.00 (Amazon US)
Pyle 20U Server Rack Network Cabinet - Open Frame Rack, Wall Mountable Heavy Duty Designs for Servers & AV Gear | Compatible with 19" Equipment Standard (Black): $182.69 + 20% off with coupon => $146.152 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 64GB (4x16GB) DDR5-5600 CL36 AMD EXPO Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory – Gray (CMH64GX5M4B5600Z36): $239.99 (Amazon US)
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (4 x 8GB) Desktop Memory CMK32GX4M4K4000C19 DDR4-4000 CL 19 PC4-32000: $142.99 (Amazon US)
Transcend 128GB microSD w/Adapter UHS-I U3 A2 Ultra Performance TS128GUSD340S: $15.99 (Amazon US)
SAMSUNG 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro Business Laptop, Wi-Fi PC Computer, Windows 11 PRO, Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H / 16GB / 1TB, 3K AMOLED Touchscreen, 2024 Model, NP944XGK-KG1US, Moonstone Gray: $1399.99 (Amazon US)
Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition, Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls with Active Noise Cancellation and 24-Hour Battery Life – Matte Black: $78.78 (Amazon US)
Epson PowerLite L265F 3LCD Projector - Tabletop, Ceiling Mountable: $1314.02 (Amazon US)
Canon RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye: $927.69 (Amazon US)
