The Alienware AW3423DWF is now just $679.99 for a limited time

If you are waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to splash the cash, there really is no need to wait as some of the best deals can be gotten at other times of the year. If you are looking for an excellent quality monitor, check out the Alienware AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED gaming monitor.

It has a nice 34-inch display, boasts a 0.1 ms Gray-to-Gray response time, and has a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making games and videos incredibly smooth. Using Quantum Dot Display Technology, Alienware "delivers a superior color performance with a higher peak luminance and greater color gamut range".

The resolution on this monitor is WQHD 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it has an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen surface is matte so it will help to cut down reflections. By the way, the 165 Hz refresh rate mentioned earlier requires you to use DisplayPort to achieve this, HDMI will max out at 100 Hz.

Speaking of ports, you get the following on this monitor:

Power Connector

Security-Lock Slot

Joystick

USB Ports SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream port with Power Charging SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-B upstream port 3 x SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) Type-A downstream ports

Audio Headphone Port Line-out Port

Video HDMI Port 2 x DisplayPorts (DP1, DP2)



Some other nice things about this monitor include improved cable management, 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation, and an On-Screen Display (OSD) joystick for easier settings adjustments. Not only that, there is also customizable AlienFX lighting on the logo and screen size number on the back of the monitor to contribute to the ambiance.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.