KB5045594: Windows 10 version 22H2 non-security release preview update is available

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 10 version 22H2 non-security release preview update, under KB5045594, with the build number 19045.5073. It includes a new account manager on the Start menu and some bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

Note: Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[Start menu] New! This update starts the roll out of the new account manager on the Start menu. The new design makes it easy to view your account and access account settings. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...) next to Sign out. The Lock command is now on the power menu. Note This change might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

[ Multi-Function Printer (MFP) ]

Fixed : When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to.

: When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to. Fixed: A scanner driver fails to install when you use a USB cable to connect to an MFP.

Improvements

Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[vmswitch] Fixed: A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV).

A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV). [Upgrade to Windows 11] Fixed: A race condition causes stop error 0x3B. This might occur when you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 1.

A race condition causes stop error 0x3B. This might occur when you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 1. [Product activation phone numbers] Fixed: This adds new phone numbers for several regions.

This adds new phone numbers for several regions. [Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [WebView2 apps] Fixed: They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers. [Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) (known issue)] Fixed: You might see a black screen when you sign in to AVD. You might also notice that you cannot sign out of your account. The black screen persists even after you disconnect and reconnect to AVD. The application event log displays Event ID:1000, which indicates a fault in svchost.exe_AppXSvc.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 10 servicing stack update (KB5046823) - 19045.5071

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.