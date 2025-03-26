Cheap and fast, this Kingston SSD is a perfect SSD at its low price

While it is cool to have the bragging rights about owning an insanely fast SSD, the reality is that most users do not need drives that can deliver five-digit sequential read/write speeds. For a regular user, a more affordable SSD with speeds of about 6,000 MB/s is a better choice, considering that it is very hard, if not impossible, to notice performance differences.

If that applies to you and you do not need crazy-fast and crazy-expensive SSD, check out the Kingston NV3, which is now available at a new all-time low price.

Kingston earned itself a reputation as a solid storage supplier with reliable and snappy drives in all price brackets. The NV3 is on the more affordable side, which makes it a good choice for budget-conscious users. However, it is no slouch either. Being a PCIe Gen4 drive, it can deliver up to 6,000 MB/s sequential read and 5,000 MB/s write speeds. That is more than enough to keep Windows snappy and responsive and ensure games and apps load as fast as your CPU allows.

The Kingston NV3 is an M2 2280 drive, and it works on desktop computers with M2 slots, as well as laptops and tablets that can accommodate this drive size. Just keep in mind that the maximum speeds are only possible on PCIe Gen4 or Gen5-compatible devices.

