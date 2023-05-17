Microsoft admits it couldn't really fix Windows 11 Security and Defender LSA issues

Towards the end of March, Microsoft confirmed a Windows 11 issue where the Windows security app would incorrectly display "Local Security Authority protection is off", even when the feature was enabled. The company provided a workaround for the time being. Almost exactly a month later, the tech giant announced that it had fixed the issue.

However, Microsoft may have been too quick to close the bug report. Neowin forum member kiddingguy, among others, noticed that the problem continued to persist even after they installed the latest Patch Tuesday. In fact, the latest update also apparently has other bugs according to various user reports online.

Microsoft has hence been forced to re-open the issue on its Windows Health dashboard. A new section has been updated that says affected users will need to use the workaround previously published.

The Redmond company has also recommended disabling kernel-mode hardware-enforced Stack protection in case users were encountering blue screen or system restarts.

Updated May 16, 2023: This known issue was previously resolved with an update for Microsoft Defender Antivirus antimalware platform KB5007651 (Version 1.0.2303.27001) but issues were found, and that update is no longer being offered to devices. If you encounter this issue, you will need to use the above workaround until the issue is resolved. If you have installed Version 1.0.2303.27001 and receive an error with a blue screen or if your device restarts when attempting to open some games or apps, you will need to disable Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection. To do this, select the Start button, type Windows Security and select it, select Device Security then select Core Isolation then disable Kernel-mode Hardware-enforced Stack Protection.

You may find more details on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard site.