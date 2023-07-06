You can save $1,000 when you preorder this new Samsung 98-inch QLED TV, with free soundbar

Just a couple of years ago, buying a 98-inch TV would cost someone well over $10,000. While it's still pretty expensive to buy such a huge television, the prices have gone down considerably. That's certainly the case with the upcoming Samsung QLED 98Q80C TV.

The 98-inch smart TV is available for pre-order until July 23. Normally, the price for the TV is $7,999, but until July 23, Samsung has priced it for $1,000 less at $6,999.99 on its website. Amazon also has the same TV priced slightly lower at $6,997.99. Both Samsung and Amazon are also adding a free soundbar, the Samsung Q800C, with this special offer, which normally costs $999.99. Finally, Samsung is offering free unpacking and setup of the TV.

The 4K TV uses QLED Direct Full Array display technology for superior image quality. It also has Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor for upscaling HD resolution video to 4K and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. There's also support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for excellent audio while viewing movies, TV shows, and games, and the included soundbar with this offer will enhance the audio even more.

The TV also comes with the Samsung Smart TV interface with access to thousands of free and premium streaming apps. It also has the Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you play games via the cloud from services like Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA's GeForce Now, and Amazon's Luna without the need for a game console or PC. Finally, the TV comes with a solar-powered remote which means you should never have to connect it for a recharge ever again.

Amazon also has discounts right now on the 55-inch and 85-inch versions of this TV.

