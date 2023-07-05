Samsung 980 Pro, 990 Pro NVME SSD prices keep going down to all time lows on Amazon, Newegg

It's never been a better time to get a fast internal solid-state drive for a PC storage upgrade. While we are starting to see the first Gen5 SSDs enter the marketplace, prices are going way down for the older Gen4 models, which are still much faster than old-fashioned hard drives.

One of the biggest providers of SSDs is Samsung. The company has yet to announce plans to launch Gen5 models, but right now its Gen4 SSD continues to go down to all or near all-time low prices on Amazon.

The 1TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD is now at just $69.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $100 price cut from its launch price of $169.99. You can also get the 2TB version for a near all time low price of $162.08. Both offer read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s.

The older but still solid Samsung 980 Pro SSD is down to just $59.99 for the 1TB model, and just $99.99 for the 2TB version. You will still get read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s with the 980 Pro SSD.

Here's a look at the discounts you can get with the Samsung 980 and 990 Pro, including prices with heatsinks included. These are all sold and shipped by Amazon and Newegg themselves:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

