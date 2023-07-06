Want the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti? This RX 7900 XT 20GB VRAM deal is why you should switch to AMD

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards, processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been.

For example, Samsung has dropped the prices of its very popular, in-demand PCIe 4.0 drives, like the 980 Pro and 990 Pro to levels we have never seen before. Grab a couple if you haven't already and were looking at some great NVMe SSD options.

This article, though, is about GPUs, where we cover some great deals on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX (all buying links below).

The RX 7900 XT is the second-best AMD GPU of this generation. AMD had initially overpriced the XT by around $100 when it first launched as it was pegged at an MSRP of $899, just $100 less than the much faster (by around 20%) RX 7900 XTX. While prices for the XTX have come down, the XT has dropped off even harder, and right now, you can grab the XFX Speedster Merc310 model for little as just $705.

The RX 7900 XT is around 10% faster on average than Nvidia's competing RTX 4070 Ti for gaming in general, though it does fall behind when you max out ray tracing (RT) settings, though RT is still a luxury for most games.

The 7900 XT, however, has a massive 20GB VRAM capacity advantage (vs 12GB on the 4070 Ti) which will certainly come into play very soon for 4K gaming, and even to an extent for 1440p too. Games nowadays are guzzling down memory due to the increasing resolution and detail of textures, though sub-par optimization also plays some part in that.

Aside from the XT, some XTX models are also selling at really great deals. The 7900 XTX is about 5% faster than the RTX 4080 in general gaming but slower in RT. But the XTX is far cheaper than the 4080, by around ~$250.

Get them at the links below. These are all Sold and Shipped by Amazon or Newegg or by the manufacturer themselves.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.