Expand your PS5 or PC storage with the Nextorage 4TB SSD with heat sink for a huge discount

Adding more storage to your Sony PlayStation 5 console or your gaming PC is always a good thing. However, you also want that storage to offer the best performance as well, with no overheating issues. The Nextorage SSD PCIe product offers both storage expansion as well as heat sink protection for the best gaming performance on your PS5 or PC. You can get the Nextorage SSD PCIe 4TB with heat sink right now on Amazon for $339.99. That's $210 off its $549.99 MSRP price.

The SSD offers read speeds of 7,900MB per second and write speeds of 6,900MB per second. It's been designed to install and fit easily in a PS5 console, with detailed instructions on how to do just that. The big feature is its aluminum heat sink that's been coated with a highly thermal radioactive black alumite. This will allow gamers to play their favorite PS5 or PC games with both high performance and stability compared to other SSD products.

The Nextorage SSD also comes in other storage versions that are discounted right now:

