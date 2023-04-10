Save hundreds on ASUS notebooks including one with a second display

ASUS arguably makes some of the best Windows notebooks, and some of them have some rather unique features. One is the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Laptop, which, among many other notebooks from the company, are down to their lowest prices on Amazon right now. This particular notebook is priced at $1,599 at the moment or $400 less than its normal $1,999 price tag.

The rare feature on the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Laptop is its secondary display. Besides its main 14-inch OLED touchscreen, it has a smaller 3.5-inch OLED display on its lid. Users will be able to see notifications, the time, animations, and more when they are not working. The 3.1-pound notebook also has an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and about 6-9 hours of battery life.

Amazon also has more ASUS notebooks with big discounts today:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.