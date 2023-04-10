Microsoft exec hints that third-party plugin support for Bing Chat is in the works

In late March, OpenAI announced it had added initial support for third-party plugins for its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Many major tech and online service companies, including Expedia, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, and more, were among the first to support ChatGPT with their plugins.

Since Microsoft's Bing Chat is using OpenAI's latest version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, it makes sense to speculate that Bing Chat could add third-party plugin support. In fact, it looks like that might happen.

In a Twitter exchange Sunday with a person who asked about that very subject, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, replied with a simple but very hopeful answer: "Stay tuned ;-)"

Stay tuned ;-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 9, 2023

Adding plugin support for Bing Chat could allow Microsoft's chatbot to expand to new applications. We could also see new plugins made for Microsoft's own apps, like Word, Excel, or Outlook, that could use Bing Chat as well for a variety of purposes. So far, the other big competitor in the chatbot AI race, Google's Bard, has not hinted yet at any third-party support.