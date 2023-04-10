You can get $500 off the Surface Laptop 4 in the Microsoft Store Spring Sale

You may have seen coverage the other day that Microsoft was offering up to 90% off Xbox games during its Microsoft Store Spring Sale. As part of this same event, you can get up to $500 off the Surface Laptop 4. The laptop was released almost two years ago now, but it’s still powerful. Depending on the model you buy, you can save $300, $499, or $500.

For those out there who want to spend the least amount of money, there’s a Surface Laptop 4 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 256 GB SSD that’s going for $699.99 – that’s $300 off the original $999.99 price tag. Halfway along the variants is a model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD – this costs $800.99, down from $1,299.99.

At the top of the range, for $1,199.99, down from $1,699.99, you can get a variant with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. These prices are for the Platinum colour, prices and availability vary for the Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Matte Black options

If you’re a bit unsure whether you want to jump in with a purchase right now, that’s fine. Microsoft is running the sale until April 20. Then again, several of the variants are marked as out of stock, if you have a specific variant in mind and you’re tending towards placing an order, it’s probably better to do it sooner than later.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.