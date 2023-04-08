Amazon Deal: Crucial X6 and WD_Black NVMe 1TB SSDs selling for up to 54% discount

If you are looking for some good SSD deals to choose from, the ones from WD_BLACK or Crucial might be your option. Amazon is offering 54% and 41% discounts on the 1TB WD_BLACK SN770 and SN850X NVMe internal SSDs, respectively. Furthermore, the 1TB Crucial X6 portable external SSD is also available at a 45% discount.

The original MSRP of the WD_BLACK SN770 is $129.99, the WD_BLACK SN850X is $159.99, and the Crucial X6 is $109.99. However, with these deals, you get to save $70, $65, and $50, respectively. So, get your hands on the deal that best matches your needs today!

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Samsung, and SanDisk. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

