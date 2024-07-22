GEEKOM A8 AMD Ryzen 8945HS Mini PC is now $150/£200 off for a limited time

GEEKOM are back with a deal on a variant of its A8 Mini PC powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS, which came out last December with a TDP of just 45W, has a base clock of 4.0 GHz and a Turbo Boost of 5.2 GHz, invoking up to a max TDP of 54W that we reviewed last month.

As a reminder of what you get, below are the specifications for this Mini PC.

GEEKOM A8 Dimensions 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm Weight 450g CPU Ryzen 9 8945HS (Base 4.0GHz, Turbo 5.2GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)

cTDP: 35-54W (Default 45W) Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics

12 RDNA 3 Graphics Cores 2800MHz

768 shading units / stream processors (12 CUs),

48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs NPU XDNA architecture (Up to 16 NPU TOPS) Memory 32GB Dual-channel Crucial DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 1x Acer N5000CN 2TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.2 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6E Kensington Lock No SD Card reader Yes (left side) Adapter 120W, 6.32A, 19V Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack Rear I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C with Power delivery up to 15W (5V 3A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $849 (buying links below)

GEEKOM has two configurations of the A8, with the only difference being a slightly less-powerful Ryzen 7 CPU with half the storage (1TB). This knocks $150 off the price compared to the $849 Ryzen 9 configuration. In both instances, a Windows 11 Pro license is also pre-loaded.

As I said previously, this appears to be an update on the A7 with the only difference being the newer CPU.

The packaging has changed quite a bit from the A7. Instead of dark colors, now the box is completely white, and the foam cushion has been replaced by a cardboard mould that the A8 sits in, above a small envelope that contains a Thank you card and booklet that has guidance on all of the controls, how to access the A8 to swap out the SSD or memory, and safety information in several European languages. Upon removing the cardboard mould, you can find another cardboard compartment that contains the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA plate, and a bag of screws.

What’s In The Box

1 x A8 Mini PC

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x VESA plate and bag of screws

1 x Envelope with booklet and Thank you card

Unlike the A7, the VESA mount option is back with the A8. In short, you have everything you need to get started.

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse).

The deal is valid until July 28th.

Use coupon code NEOA8OFF when checking out. This flash deal expires on July 28.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.