Amazon Deal: Samsung 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos 2024 soundbar with wireless subwoofer is cheap

We have been covering plenty of audio system deals lately ranging from AVRs to soundbars. The latter is especially popular among the general audience as it offers a simple setup solution for getting decent sound. Most recently, we have covered Bang & Olufsen (B&O)'s Beosound Stage which was at just $1700 thanks to Prime.

While that deal is no longer live, systems like Sony's wireless subwoofers SW5 and SW3, which can be paired up with its soundbars like the Bravia BAR 9, the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR, with the latter still selling for well under MSRP, and JBL BAR 500 models are discounted still.

Aside from those, you can also consider Samsung's Q990D which was launched earlier this year at CES 2024 as it is currently at a great price (buying link under the feature list below).

This Samsung soundbar has a rated audio power output of 656 watts. The soundbar has 15 drivers in total and has an output of 384 watts RMS. If you are wondering about the subwoofer, the Q990D packs an 8-inch 200-watt RMS subwoofer.

The connectivity options for the product are given below:

HDMI In: 2

HDMI Out: 1

HDMI ARC: Yes(eARC)

HDMI CEC: Yes

Optical In: 1

Bluetooth: Yes

Wi-Fi: Yes

One Control: Yes

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Get the Samsung Q990D below:

SAMSUNG Q990D 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Atmos Audio, Rear Speaker Included, Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode Pro with Alexa Built-in, HW-Q990D/ZA (Newest Model): $1,497.99 (Amazon US) || $1,497.99 (Amazon US)

If these do not interest you, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.