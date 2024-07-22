Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Max is now available for just $382 from Amazon

Apple's premium wireless over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, have hit a new all-time low price of $382.70 on Amazon US. This is a substantial 30% discount from their regular price of $549, making it the most affordable they've been since launch. However, this incredible deal is exclusively available for the Pink color option.

Despite being released in 2020, the AirPods Max continue to hold their own against the competition. Let's delve into the features that make these headphones a standout choice.

The breathable knit mesh canopy on the headband distributes weight and reduce on-head pressure. Telescoping headband arms can extend and stay to maintain the desired fit. Unique fit for everyone: The ear cups attach to the headband through a new mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure. Also, the ear cushion uses acoustically engineered memory foam to create a better seal.

AirPods Max feature battery life with up to 20 hours of audio with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. Smart Case: AirPods Max come with a soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state to save battery life.

You can find the deal here at Amazon.com.

