Get the 15.6-inch Asus Zenbook 15 laptop with a $250 discount at a new low price of $549.99

While schools, colleges, and universities have started to open in the US, there's still time for students or their parents to get a new laptop for the next year of learning. Right now, you can get a thin and light Asus Zenbook for an all-time low price.

Right now, the 15.6-inch Asus Zenbook 15 Windows 11 laptop is available for $549.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price for this notebook, but it's also $250 off its $799.99 MSRP.

The thin Asus Zenbook 15 laptop weighs just 3.09 pounds, which makes it much easier to transport between classes or anywhere else. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display's hinge can be turned 180 degrees so it lies flat, which is great for sharing content on the screen with others. You will also find an FHD IR camera on top that supports logging into the laptop with your face, in addition to supporting video calls.

Inside the Windows 11 Home-based notebook, there's an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU with a clock speed of 4.6 GHz and an integrated AMD Radeon GPU. You will get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 SSD for onboard storage. It has dual-band Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Other features of the notebook include a 67 Wh battery that will last up to 13 hours on a single charge. There are two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting the laptop to a bigger monitor. Finally, It has the company's special Antimicrobial Guard Plus coating as a barrier against viruses and bacteria.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

